Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Amcor comprises approximately 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Amcor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,536. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

