Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.13. 135,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

