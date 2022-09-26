Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,328,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.98. 4,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

