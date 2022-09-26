Veracity Capital LLC Sells 13,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.55. 717,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,654,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

