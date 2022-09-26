Veracity Capital LLC Sells 155 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

