Veracity Capital LLC Sells 653 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 143,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

