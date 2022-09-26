Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.56. Vertex shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 405 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vertex Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.26, a P/E/G ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,347,693 shares of company stock worth $41,064,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

