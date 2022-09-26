Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 4.4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 9,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,069,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of analysts have commented on VERU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $846.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of -0.44.

In other news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

