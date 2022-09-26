Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 21,027 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VIAV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. 1,517,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,179,000 after buying an additional 494,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 151,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

