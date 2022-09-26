VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VIQ Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:VQS opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Analysts predict that VIQ Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions
About VIQ Solutions
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIQ Solutions (VQS)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.