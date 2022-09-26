VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VQS opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Analysts predict that VIQ Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

About VIQ Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned about 0.34% of VIQ Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.