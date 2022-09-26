Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €197.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €140.16 ($143.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €142.86 and a 200 day moving average of €145.72.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

