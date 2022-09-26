Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Up to $24.44

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $25.49. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 873 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,469,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

