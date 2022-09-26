VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Acquires $92,070.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,606.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VOXX International Stock Up 2.7 %

VOXX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 349,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOXX. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

