Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 0.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,589 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

