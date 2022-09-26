Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,900. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

