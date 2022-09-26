Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWZ traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,994. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

