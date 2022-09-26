Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.50 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.