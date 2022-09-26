Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of WM traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $165.22. 1,667,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,704. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.