WaultSwap (WEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12,586.64

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $12,586.64 and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaultSwap Profile

WaultSwap was first traded on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

