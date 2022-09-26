Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 94,893 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $18.81. 66,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

