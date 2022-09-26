Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 524,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

