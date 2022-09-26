Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $239.28. 40,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

