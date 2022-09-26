Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 83,091 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,091 shares during the period. Prometheus Biosciences makes up 2.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $9,251,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $7,064,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,233,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 3,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,350. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

