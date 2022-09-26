Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Waypoint REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57.
About Waypoint REIT
