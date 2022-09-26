WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.50. 18,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

