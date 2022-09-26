WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 45,058 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after purchasing an additional 501,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,386. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.