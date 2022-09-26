Wealthpoint LLC Acquires Shares of 22,333 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 64,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

