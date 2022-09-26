Wealthpoint LLC Invests $416,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

