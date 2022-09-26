Wealthpoint LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthpoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,009,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,722,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IJR stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 403,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

