Wealthpoint LLC Sells 528 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.08. 13,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,999. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76.

