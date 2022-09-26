Wealthpoint LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. 77,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

