Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 3,380 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.05. 47,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,685. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.