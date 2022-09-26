Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.13. 127,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,531. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

