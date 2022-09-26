Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.23. 47,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

