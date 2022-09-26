Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $21.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5,593.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.38. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

