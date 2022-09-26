Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $29.94. 100,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,853. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.