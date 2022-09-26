Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 150 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $227.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.97 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

