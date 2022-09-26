Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 186 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

Shares of EQIX traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $582.62. 13,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,717. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $590.21 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $662.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

