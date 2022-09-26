Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 205 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.36 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.