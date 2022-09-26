Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Associated British Foods (ABF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) in the last few weeks:

9/21/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/12/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABF traded down GBX 11.33 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,278.67 ($15.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,856,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,477. The firm has a market cap of £10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,278.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,545.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,608.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,247.50 ($15.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35).

Insider Transactions at Associated British Foods

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.