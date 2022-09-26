Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/26/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

9/13/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51).

9/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating.

9/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31).

BUD traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,786. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

