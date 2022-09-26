Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GSK (NYSE: GSK) in the last few weeks:
- 9/20/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/15/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/8/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/8/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12).
- 9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73).
- 8/29/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 8/5/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/28/2022 – GSK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. 285,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.97.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSK Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.