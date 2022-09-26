Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GSK (NYSE: GSK) in the last few weeks:

9/20/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/8/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12).

9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73).

8/29/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/5/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2022 – GSK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. 285,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

