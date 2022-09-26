Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

