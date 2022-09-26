Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 0.5%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Westbury Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $69.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

