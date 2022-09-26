WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.41

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 46848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

