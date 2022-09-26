Whelan Financial Has $15.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whelan Financial lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 10.6% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.58. 89,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,482. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

