Whelan Financial Purchases Shares of 6,273 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

