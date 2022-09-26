Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,636.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

