Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 342,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $355.15. The company has a market capitalization of $376.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

