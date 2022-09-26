Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 139,874 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,231.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 549,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 546,575 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.14. 517,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,033,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

